Brokerages Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target at $52.57

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.86.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.
NYSE SM opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 4.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48.
SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. SM Energy’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.
