Brokerages Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) PT at C$18.50

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PSI

Insider Activity at Pason Systems

Pason Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total transaction of C$107,100.00. In related news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total value of C$107,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.90, for a total value of C$357,750.00. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSI opened at C$15.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.69. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$10.75 and a one year high of C$17.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.89.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$93.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.65 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 26.41%. Analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 1.2858226 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.