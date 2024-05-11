Brokerages Set Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Target Price at GBX 514.63

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.29 ($6.40).
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDEV shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 488 ($6.13) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.73) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.
Read Our Latest Report on BDEV
Barratt Developments Stock Up 0.5 %
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Developments
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.