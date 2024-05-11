Brokerages Set Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Target Price at GBX 514.63

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.29 ($6.40).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDEV shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 488 ($6.13) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.73) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 493.70 ($6.20) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 467.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 492.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,244.09, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 384.15 ($4.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 582.60 ($7.32).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

