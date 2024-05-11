BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $43.76 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.76.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BorgWarner by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 459,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,166,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,454,000 after acquiring an additional 76,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

