AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,979.32 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,055.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,797.61.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $24.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,108.83.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

