Analysts Set SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Price Target at $26.08

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BTIG Research upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $200,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,884,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $200,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,884,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $140,528.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,596,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,077 shares of company stock worth $5,281,337. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $434,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 189.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 36,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 74,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

