Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.2% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,723,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,670,000 after purchasing an additional 233,472 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,421,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $185,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 369,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $168.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.41 and a fifty-two week high of $174.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.20.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,629 shares of company stock worth $37,091,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

