Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Aligos Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Aligos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Aligos Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $0.73 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 607.03%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 98,628 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 920,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $861,000. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,889,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.