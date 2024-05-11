Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives $18.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,397,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,220 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,002,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,456 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Alamos Gold by 3,490.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,213,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,426,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,215,000 after buying an additional 1,139,404 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

