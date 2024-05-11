Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $146.32 on Friday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.47 and its 200 day moving average is $145.51.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Airbnb by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,742,000 after buying an additional 273,191 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Airbnb by 8.1% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,949,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

