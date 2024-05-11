Acushnet Holdings Corp. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acushnet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Acushnet’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

GOLF opened at $63.99 on Friday. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 64,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Acushnet news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $580,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,340.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at $8,391,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,340.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

