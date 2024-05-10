Piper Sandler Lowers DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $30.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DV. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,904 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,477,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in DoubleVerify by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 39.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,830,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,076,000 after buying an additional 1,082,615 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

