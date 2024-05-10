Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $6.43. Cricut shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 2,523,368 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cricut Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.03.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $4,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,273,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,473,313.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

