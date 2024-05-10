Argus Increases Unilever (NYSE:UL) Price Target to $60.00

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of UL opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $54.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

