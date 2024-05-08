Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 541,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $31,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $73.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

