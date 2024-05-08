Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 36,648 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,648 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of CDW worth $31,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,315,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,513,000 after acquiring an additional 41,472 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,016,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $205,014,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CDW by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 822,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $220.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $164.62 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

