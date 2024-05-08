Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,571,641 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 194,031 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $32,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.6% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 514,890 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,540 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 240.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,988,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after buying an additional 1,404,491 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $4,970,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 554,022 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 125,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.6 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,637.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at $54,494,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,640 and have sold 221,066 shares valued at $4,464,688. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLF. Argus cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

