Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Berry Global Group worth $30,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $17,518,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after buying an additional 233,368 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,593.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 128,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 124,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 122,096 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $335,030.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

