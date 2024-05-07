United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UBSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of UBSI opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $401.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in United Bankshares by 735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 449.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

