Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,239 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Stifel Financial worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 690,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,428 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,421 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,783. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE SF opened at $83.22 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $83.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.42.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

