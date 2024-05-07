Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,434 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ventas by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,015,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,186,000 after buying an additional 101,313 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 320,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Ventas by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 235,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 157,217 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

NYSE:VTR opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

