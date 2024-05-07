Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $130,000.

DFEM stock opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

