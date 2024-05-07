Truist Financial Corp Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Lancaster Colony worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 7.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

LANC opened at $191.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.87 and a 200-day moving average of $182.56. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $218.96.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LANC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $232,540.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at $683,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

