Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $119.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.77 and its 200 day moving average is $126.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.95. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $95.49 and a twelve month high of $143.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a $1.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 16.80%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

