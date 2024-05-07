Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TROX. UBS Group increased their target price on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.29.

Tronox Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $18.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. Tronox has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is -22.42%.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,378,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,248,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,960,000 after buying an additional 597,663 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth about $7,760,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,630,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,564,000 after acquiring an additional 449,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

