TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). TomCo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 48,645 shares trading hands.

TomCo Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.48 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.07.

About TomCo Energy

(Get Free Report)

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TomCo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomCo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.