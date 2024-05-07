Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.31.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TRI opened at $167.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $168.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.98.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth about $610,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

