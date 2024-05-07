Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.55.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $167.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.52. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $170.39.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 15.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $213,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.