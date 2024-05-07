Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on NOVA. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.71.

NOVA stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $80,692.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,580 shares of company stock valued at $137,382. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 158.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $161,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

