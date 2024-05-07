Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,868 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Stewart Information Services worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.17. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $65.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.85.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $554.32 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $757,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,076.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

