Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $84.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HSBC from $107.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.43.

Starbucks stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $108.12.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 56.9% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 161.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,683 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 91,255 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 53,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 306.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 44,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 37,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

