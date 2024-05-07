Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Barclays

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.45. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $73.87 and a twelve month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -469.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

