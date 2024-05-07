SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPXC. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut SPX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $134.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.84 and a 12 month high of $135.90.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,936,970.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,936,970.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,146. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

