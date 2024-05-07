SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIPFree Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,813 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,106,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 356,862 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 522,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after buying an additional 34,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,574,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,348,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 325,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 34,313 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $26.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

