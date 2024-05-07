Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,453 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,453 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.39% of Boot Barn worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 61,325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 2.15. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.14.

In other news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,715 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

