Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 63,445 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,445 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $9,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

FR stock opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.99. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

