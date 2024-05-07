Royal Bank of Canada Raises Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $135.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRNA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC reissued a reduce rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.55.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $122.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.76. Moderna has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post -7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,026,931 shares in the company, valued at $224,827,186.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $809,235.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $1,663,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,026,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,827,186.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,576. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6,528.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after acquiring an additional 381,808 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after buying an additional 399,843 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after buying an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in Moderna by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

