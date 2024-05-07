Royal Bank of Canada Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $165.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TXRH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.55.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $167.74 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $170.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $351,628.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,865.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $3,586,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 58,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.