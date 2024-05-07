Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (REGN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $925.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $981.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $958.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $943.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $898.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,729,766. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

