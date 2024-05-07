Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6,999.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,097 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,394,000 after purchasing an additional 947,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,721,000 after purchasing an additional 69,197 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,813,000 after buying an additional 57,187 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.09. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $1,977,966.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,237,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $1,977,966.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,790 shares in the company, valued at $24,237,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,093 shares of company stock worth $19,103,353 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Recommended Stories

