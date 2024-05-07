PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) VP Sebastian Dori Sells 409 Shares

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) VP Sebastian Dori sold 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $16,769.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,162 shares in the company, valued at $826,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PHIN opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PHINIA Inc. has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $42.81.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.00 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PHINIA by 816.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

