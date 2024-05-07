OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Price Target Raised to $17.00

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OSPN. Sidoti cut shares of OneSpan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneSpan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpan has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.83.

OneSpan Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. OneSpan had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $62.93 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpan will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,935.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in OneSpan by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in OneSpan by 100.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

