Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $85.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.08.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI opened at $78.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $84.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,084,338 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.