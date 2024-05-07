NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. Sells 15,776 Shares of Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 15,776 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $95,287.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 478,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,968.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NuScale Power Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE SMR opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. NuScale Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 255.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 268.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 39,171 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

