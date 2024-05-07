MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.08

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.08 and traded as low as $3.06. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 15,184 shares.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered MEI Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.20). MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 39.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

