Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Price Target Increased to $1,625.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MKL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,520.00.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKL

Markel Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel Group

MKL stock opened at $1,592.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,491.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,445.53. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Group has a 12-month low of $1,295.65 and a 12-month high of $1,619.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 108.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $3,046,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.