LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.89

Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.89 and traded as low as $14.35. LCNB shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 9,502 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $189.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.65%.

In other news, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,827.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 5,476 shares of company stock worth $77,851 over the last 90 days. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the third quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 427.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 70.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

