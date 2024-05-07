Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Insider George M. Schisler Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,376.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $924.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $512.09 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $941.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $822.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,030.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.