Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.80. Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 420 shares traded.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $69.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.

