Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.32

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.32 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 36.80 ($0.46). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 36.20 ($0.45), with a volume of 596,572 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Gaming Realms in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £107.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,810.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.75.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

